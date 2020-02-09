|
Marlyn K. Burch, 84, Topeka passed away, February 8, 2020.
Marlyn the son of Lois and Albert Burch, was born February 28, 1935 and grew up in El Dorado, Kansas. He then graduated from Emporia State University in 1957, where he was a member of AKL Fraternity. Marlyn remained close to his many friends and acquaintances in El Dorado. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1957 to 1963 and often described himself as less than a model soldier. He hated sleeping on the ground or in a tent and didn't take orders well. Marlyn worked in the audit division of the Topeka Santa Fe Railroad from 1957 to 1961. He joined the Kansas Insurance Commission in 1961 and ended his 50 plus years of state service as Director of the Life Division, retiring in 2015 at the age of 80. He received a 50 year pin for service to the State of Kansas. Marlyn's community involvement was extensive and all-encompassing, including positions as Chairman of the Board at First Christian Church of Topeka; Board President, Topeka Knife and Fork Club; Board President, Topeka Festival Singers; Member of Topeka Festival Singers; First Christian Church Apartments Board of Directors; Topeka Salvation Army Advisory Board President; Mulvane Art Museum Board of Directors; Topeka Performing Arts Center, Board President; Board of Directors of Presbyterian Manor, Board President; Topeka Performing Arts Center, Board President; Topeka Civic Theater, Board President; Topeka Civic Theater, Performer and member of the TCT Hall of Fame; Topeka Opera Society (TOSCA); Topeka Arts Council, Board President; Sunflower Music Festival, Board President; Topeka Symphony Board; Performing Arts for Children, Board President; Dance Arts of Topeka, Board President; and served as emcee and coordinator for multiple special events in Topeka. Marlyn served in numerous leadership positions with these organizations. Marlyn married Gladys Ann Hennigh on the 17th day of August, 1958, sharing 60 years together. She survives. They enjoyed the arts community in Topeka, public service, world travel with friends and many functions through their church. He particularly enjoyed singing in the choir. He served in every capacity conceivable in the First Christian Church of Topeka. Marlyn also occasionally attempted minor home repairs, usually making the situation worse than it was before, but always with great enthusiasm. His stories of his growing up with family and friends were always great source of amusement and entertainment for those who knew Marlyn. His sense of humor and dedication to his community were renowned amongst those who knew him.
A celebration of life will be at 10:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Christian Church 1880 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial may be made to Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 SW 8th Ave. Topeka, KS 66606 or First Christian Church.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
