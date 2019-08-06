|
Marlys Decker Marlys Reeves Decker, 80, Topeka, Kansas, passed Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Her Memorial Service will be Wednesday, August 7, 5:30 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Inurnment will be later in Roseville Cemetery, Roseville CA. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
To see Marlys' full obituary or to send a condolence online please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019