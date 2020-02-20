Home

Marsha L. Knack

Marsha L. Knack Obituary
Marsha L. Knack Marsha Lynn Knack, 76, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Marsha was born December 16, 1943 in Pratt, the daughter of Harry and Etta (Hopkins) Randle, Jr. She graduated from Pratt High School and attended Pratt Junior College and Emporia State University.

She was employed in sales by KSWT radio and Southwest Publishing.

She volunteered at Catholic Charities, Ronald McDonald House, Menninger's, and Meals on Wheels.

Marsha married John Knack on July 3, 1966 in Pratt. Her husband of 53 years survives. Other survivors include daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Strube, Laura (Daron) Heinen, all of Topeka, Natalie (Bryan) Thomas, Tampa, FL; and grandchildren, Cody, Karlee, Abigail, Gavin, Isaac, Nathan, Mackenzie, and Ashton.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
