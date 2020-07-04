Marshall J. "Jerry" Miller passed in peace at the age of 82. Jerry is survived by his wife Emmy.



Loving father of two sons, Doug (who passed in 2015) of Port Washington, Wisconsin and Jim of Vail, Colorado, and two daughters in law, Deb (Doug) and Michele (Jim).



Proud grandfather of Chelsea, Hilary, Jake, and Jenna. Great Grandfather to Emmet and Clark.



Jerry was born in 1938 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Rev. Dr. Ormal and Marian Miller and was raised in Topeka, Kansas and Madison, Wisconsin. He received a BS degree from Washburn University in Topeka in 1960. His career was in the data processing field and was employed by IBM, the University of Wisconsin, the City of Madison, Phillips Petroleum Company and American Express.



Jerry loved Wisconsin Football. Actually, to be more accurate, Jerry loved the UW Band. He would go to Camp Randall, early, to see the band. He was most excited pregame, at half-time and during the "5th Quarter". The team can sometimes be up and down, but the band never disappointed.



Jerry loved the Lord, loved music and loved to sing. He was a member of the church choir at United Methodist Church in Madison, Wisconsin, Shepard of the Hills United Methodist Church in Sun City West, Arizona, and Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Jerry, obviously, also loved Methodists.



Jerry is further survived by his sister Joan Hunting of Phoenix, Arizona, and brother and sister in law Francis and Georgia Williamson of Springfield, Virginia, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.



Jerry will be remembered best for his deep devotion, unconditional love, and unwavering commitment to his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Emmy.



There will be a memorial service scheduled when the current health emergency is past us and Jerry's family and friends can freely gather together, hold one another, support one another, and celebrate Jerry's life appropriately.



