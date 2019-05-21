|
|
Marshall W. Hille Marshall W. Hille, 29, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Paula Ackerman; father, Bill (Carol) Hille; sister, Ashley Hille; and his children, Ella Kay Hille and Emmaleigh Michelle Hille, all of Topeka.
Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019