|
|
Martha A. Gibbs Martha A. Gibbs, 73, Hoyt, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
She was born July 29, 1946, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd and Doris (Harrower) Coffman.
Martha was an office assistant with the Department of Revenue retiring after 26 years. She was a member of Hoyt United Methodist Church.
Martha married Billy J. Gibbs on February 21, 1963 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Ricky Coffman and Patsy Holden.
Survivors include three daughters, Michelle (Pat) Teaford, Mayetta, KS, Danna Gibbs (Steve Conklin), Hoyt, and Billie (Randy) Scarberry, Topeka; eight siblings, George Coffman, Claude Coffman, Rose Miller, Lloyd Coffman, Jr., Raymond Coffman, Danny Coffman, Thomas Coffman and Karen Konrade; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Cook, Sarah Connor, Dustin Scarberry and Dallas Connor and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Phoenix Home Care, 2945 SW Wanamaker Dr. B, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a message for Martha's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019