Martha L. (Crump) Martin, 92, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
She was born June 8, 1927, in Reger, Missouri, the daughter of Ottie and Beulah (Vaughn) Crump.
Martha was employed by Washburn University in the maintenance department, covering Benton Hall, White Hall and the girls' gymnasium. She retired in 1994 after 28 years.
On May 27, 1952, she married Max Earl Martin in Topeka. He preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by six siblings Eula Oveal McCormick, James Harold Crump, Joseph Crump, Daniel Crump, Glenn Crump, and Maurine Locie Long, daughter-in-law Georgia Martin, and grandson Samuel Martin.
Survivors include four children, Max E. (JoAnn) Martin, Jr., Topeka; Tina (Keith) Heumann, Topeka; Darlene "Dee" Martin, Wichita; and Raymond Martin (Inez Horton), Perry; two sisters, Florence Sutton, Chillicothe, MO and Beluah Mryle Rees, Rossville; seven grandchildren Julie Martin, Michael (Chara) Martin, Wayne (Stephanie) Heumann, Phillip Heumann, Matt Martin, Cody Martin, and Toby (Chole) Martin and 11 great-grandchildren Brendan Miller, Mike Miller, Ireanna Wycwell, Samantha Heumann, Dale Heumann, Aldawin Martin, Madelyne Martin, Scarlett Martin, Keira Martin, Kayle Martin, and Kalib Martin.
Martha was very active in her children's activities, serving as a den mother and Girl Scout leader. She was a very vocal supporter as well, always hearing her cheer in the crowd. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Martha loved spending time watching her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, funeral services will begin 11am. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Martha will lie in state at Parker-Price Funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 5 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave a message for Martha's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019