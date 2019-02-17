Home

Martha L. Smith Obituary
Martha L. Smith Martha L. Smith, 90, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Avenue, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Avenue Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online and to view the full obituary, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
