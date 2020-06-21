Martha Lynn Stadler, 66, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Martha's Life will be announced at a later date on our website. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Croix Hospice, 5835 SW 29th St., Ste. 200, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To view Martha's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.