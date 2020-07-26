Martha (Zeigler) McGill Senogles, 91, formerly of Topeka, KS; passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Milledgeville, Georgia.
She was born 1928 in Salina, KS to Olive Jeanette (Barry) Zeigler and Charles Forrest Zeigler. The family moved to Topeka, KS in 1941 and Martha graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. Martha received an Associate of Arts Degree in Music from Stephens College for Women in 1949 and a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Kansas in 1951. She taught music at Fairview High School until her marriage to Edward Everett McGill in July 1952 and moved to the Texas Gulf Coast where Edward was a Chemist.
Following a divorce, Martha returned to Topeka in 1960 and worked for the City of Topeka Traffic Engineering Office, the Menninger Foundation and Sheltered Living. She later married Robert Senogles in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Senogles and one son Edward Patrick McGill.
Survivors include her daughter Janet McGill Fowler, her son Ken McGill (Shaina), stepdaughters: Corrie Thompson (John) and Carrie Towns (Valerie) and many loved and cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs, KS. Arrangements are by Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, KS. On line condolences and guestbook are available at www.ebersolemortuary.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608.