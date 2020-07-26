1/1
Martha McGill Senogles
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha (Zeigler) McGill Senogles, 91, formerly of Topeka, KS; passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Milledgeville, Georgia.

She was born 1928 in Salina, KS to Olive Jeanette (Barry) Zeigler and Charles Forrest Zeigler. The family moved to Topeka, KS in 1941 and Martha graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. Martha received an Associate of Arts Degree in Music from Stephens College for Women in 1949 and a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Kansas in 1951. She taught music at Fairview High School until her marriage to Edward Everett McGill in July 1952 and moved to the Texas Gulf Coast where Edward was a Chemist.

Following a divorce, Martha returned to Topeka in 1960 and worked for the City of Topeka Traffic Engineering Office, the Menninger Foundation and Sheltered Living. She later married Robert Senogles in 1975.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Senogles and one son Edward Patrick McGill.

Survivors include her daughter Janet McGill Fowler, her son Ken McGill (Shaina), stepdaughters: Corrie Thompson (John) and Carrie Towns (Valerie) and many loved and cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs, KS. Arrangements are by Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, KS. On line condolences and guestbook are available at www.ebersolemortuary.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Conway Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS 67031
(620) 456-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
I was saddened to see this, my sincerest condolences to Kenny and Martha’s loved ones, family, and friends.

Many fond memories are with me from growing up down the street and running around with Eddie and Kenny, and spending time on the farm in Conway Springs during the Summers.

It’s been over 50 years since those days began but I’ll never forget the great times and Martha’s smile....God Bless and God Speed you all and may Martha Rest In Eternal Peace and Love.
Dudley L. Dawkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved