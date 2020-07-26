I was saddened to see this, my sincerest condolences to Kenny and Martha’s loved ones, family, and friends.



Many fond memories are with me from growing up down the street and running around with Eddie and Kenny, and spending time on the farm in Conway Springs during the Summers.



It’s been over 50 years since those days began but I’ll never forget the great times and Martha’s smile....God Bless and God Speed you all and may Martha Rest In Eternal Peace and Love.



Dudley L. Dawkins

Friend