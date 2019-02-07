Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
Martha Cawthon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Cawthon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Mendoza Cawthon


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Martha Mendoza Cawthon Obituary
Martha Mendoza Cawthon Martha Mendoza Cawthon, 78, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away February 4, 2019 at The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus. Martha was born on October 8, 1940 in Springfield, Missouri. Daughter of Otis and Edna Kleier Young.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or to LULAC Senior Center and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To view full obituary please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now