Martha Mendoza Cawthon Martha Mendoza Cawthon, 78, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away February 4, 2019 at The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus. Martha was born on October 8, 1940 in Springfield, Missouri. Daughter of Otis and Edna Kleier Young.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or to LULAC Senior Center and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To view full obituary please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019