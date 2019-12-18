|
Martha Suzanne "Marty" Howarth Martha Suzanne "Marty" Howarth, 49, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born September 22, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Henderson) Howarth.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Howarth. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Howarth
Cremation is planned and no services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 Topeka, KS 66608-0350. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019