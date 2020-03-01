|
Martha T. Evans Martha Therese Passman Evans, 85, Topeka, Kansas, died after a short illness Friday, February 28, 2020.
Martha was born September 28, 1934, to Richard Henry and Mary Edna Noll Passman in Topeka. She attended Holy Name Catholic Grade School and graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in 1952. She attended Washburn University, Topeka, and St. Mary University in Leavenworth, Kansas. Martha married her high school classmate, George Evans, in Zweibrucken, Germany, December 4, 1954, where George was serving in the US Army.
Martha's Catholic faith was the foundation of her life. She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church for over 50 years and recently, a member at Christ the King Catholic Church. She was active in various church ministries and in pro-life activities. She enjoyed painting and playing bridge but more than anything else she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She was dearly loved and her presence will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Dr. George H. Evans (Carol), Anna Ruegsegger (Dennis), Susan Boepple (Terry), Mary Sutherland (Dan), and Jane Burroughs (Paul); 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Mary Alice Murphy and Elizabeth Keys. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Richard Passman, and an infant grandson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church or Christ the King Church, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to
