Martin Enrique Estrada, 63, of Topeka, died Sat., April 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 3rd at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Prior to the service the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 10:30 A.M. Cremation will follow services with private family inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions to OLG Church and/or Midland Hospice. Please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com for an extended obituary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019