Martin Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Mason, a life-long resident of Topeka, KS, died unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital

Known as "Mart" to most he was born in Topeka on 04/10/63, to Albert Jack Mason and Louise Deed Wensuc. He was the youngest of his 9 siblings. Mart spent his childhood in the Topeka area. Through out his years, he resided in different areas for short periods of times but he always considered Topeka as home. Mart was a jack of all trades. He was skilled in landscaping, painting. In his free time he loved to fish and enjoy his time with friends & family.

Mart was a free spirit and the type of person that lived in the moment.

He was a much loved Son, Sibling, Father, Uncle, and Friend.

Mart is proceeded in death by both parents, sister Diane Murillo and brother Edward Mason.

Survived by siblings Jennifer Castaneda (Lorenzo), Gloria Munoz, Lana Stockman (Phil), Richard Murillo, Mike Rivera (Jolynn), Roger Hernandez (Lupe), Daughters Jennifer Blecke (Robert), Bryttany Scholes (Tim), Diamond, Cheyenne and Jimmy Mason.

Services private.

Entombment Pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved