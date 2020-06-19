Martin Mason, a life-long resident of Topeka, KS, died unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital



Known as "Mart" to most he was born in Topeka on 04/10/63, to Albert Jack Mason and Louise Deed Wensuc. He was the youngest of his 9 siblings. Mart spent his childhood in the Topeka area. Through out his years, he resided in different areas for short periods of times but he always considered Topeka as home. Mart was a jack of all trades. He was skilled in landscaping, painting. In his free time he loved to fish and enjoy his time with friends & family.



Mart was a free spirit and the type of person that lived in the moment.



He was a much loved Son, Sibling, Father, Uncle, and Friend.



Mart is proceeded in death by both parents, sister Diane Murillo and brother Edward Mason.



Survived by siblings Jennifer Castaneda (Lorenzo), Gloria Munoz, Lana Stockman (Phil), Richard Murillo, Mike Rivera (Jolynn), Roger Hernandez (Lupe), Daughters Jennifer Blecke (Robert), Bryttany Scholes (Tim), Diamond, Cheyenne and Jimmy Mason.



Services private.



Entombment Pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store