Martin R. Benedict Martin R. Benedict, 73, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born May 6, 1946 in Topeka, the son of Robert E. and Marcella P. (Richmond) Benedict. Martin graduated from Highland Park High School. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for many years and was later employed by Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Kansas.
Martin married Elaine Benedict. She preceded him in death. Survivors include two children, Jeffrey S. (Stephanie) Heersink of Alta Vista, Kansas, Craig A. (Lisa) Heersink of Tecumseh, one step-daughter, Laurel E. Hare of Neodesha, Kansas three grandchildren, Jesse, Kaitlyn and Taylor and his sister, Bonnie (Gary) Leeth.
Cremation has taken place and as per Martin's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020