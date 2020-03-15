Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Benedict
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin R. Benedict

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin R. Benedict Obituary
Martin R. Benedict Martin R. Benedict, 73, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born May 6, 1946 in Topeka, the son of Robert E. and Marcella P. (Richmond) Benedict. Martin graduated from Highland Park High School. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for many years and was later employed by Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Kansas.

Martin married Elaine Benedict. She preceded him in death. Survivors include two children, Jeffrey S. (Stephanie) Heersink of Alta Vista, Kansas, Craig A. (Lisa) Heersink of Tecumseh, one step-daughter, Laurel E. Hare of Neodesha, Kansas three grandchildren, Jesse, Kaitlyn and Taylor and his sister, Bonnie (Gary) Leeth.

Cremation has taken place and as per Martin's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -