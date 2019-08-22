|
|
Martin Short Marty Short, 61, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas.
Marty was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on September 11, 1957, to Mark and Margie Horne Short. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark and brother Marvin.
Marty will be lovingly missed by his daughters, Katie, Lindsey, and Maddie Short of Topeka; grandchildren, Levi, Kateri and Damari; mother, Margie of Topeka; siblings, Marla Morley (Doug), Marlon Short brother of Belle Plaine, Kansas, and brother, Mark Short (Elaine) of Mulvane, Kansas; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be in Topeka.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019