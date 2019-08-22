Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Short Obituary
Martin Short Marty Short, 61, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas.

Marty was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on September 11, 1957, to Mark and Margie Horne Short. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark and brother Marvin.

Marty will be lovingly missed by his daughters, Katie, Lindsey, and Maddie Short of Topeka; grandchildren, Levi, Kateri and Damari; mother, Margie of Topeka; siblings, Marla Morley (Doug), Marlon Short brother of Belle Plaine, Kansas, and brother, Mark Short (Elaine) of Mulvane, Kansas; along with many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be in Topeka.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now