Marva Lee Ellis Marva Lee Ellis, 90, formerly of Topeka, passed away on December 21, 2018 at Via Christi Villages in Manhattan, KS.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Private inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019