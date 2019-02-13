Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th Street
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marva Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marva Lee Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marva Lee Ellis Obituary
Marva Lee Ellis Marva Lee Ellis, 90, formerly of Topeka, passed away on December 21, 2018 at Via Christi Villages in Manhattan, KS.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Private inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.