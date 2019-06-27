Home

More Obituaries for Marvin Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer

Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer Obituary
Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer, 83, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 26. Funeral services will be 10am, Monday, July 1 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Butch's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
