Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer Marvin A. "Butch" Palmer, 83, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 26. Funeral services will be 10am, Monday, July 1 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Butch's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019