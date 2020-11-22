Marvin Brungardt 84, passed away November 14,2020.



He was born in Quinter Kansas on June 15th, 1936 the son of Richard and Magdalena (Kreutzer) Brungardt.



Marvin graduated from Hoxie High school in 1955. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1958 and the Army Reserve in 1962. Marvin retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka after 40 years of service. After retirement, he worked 13 years at the Shawnee County Noxious Weed Department.



Marvin married L'Wanda Faith (Spiker) on September 5th 1959.



Survivors include a son Greg (Jill) Brungardt of Berryton. Daughter Renee (Nick) Williams of Topeka. Along with six grandchildren - Valerie (Scott) Haverkamp, Paul (Rachel) Brungardt, Ross (Alex) Williams, Mara Williams, Riley Williams and Briman Williams. Also four great children- Cole, Nolan and Amelia (Paul) and Aspen (Briman). Four sisters, Pauline (Randolph), Alametha (Mendenhall), Imogene (Thomas) and Mary (Smith).



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife L'Wanda (Spiker) of 59 loving years. His parents Richard and Magdalena (Kreutzer) Brungardt, and siblings Paul, Marcella (Bullard), Viola (Jacobs), Leo, Thelma (Krallman).



Marvin didn't know a stranger and was a joyful presence with his contagious smile and laughter. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.



Marvin will be cremated and an immediate family only service will be held.



