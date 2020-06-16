Marvin D. Collins Marvin D. Collins, 85, of Scranton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Marvin will lie in state from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
Private graveside services will be held at Scranton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To view Marvin's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Marvin will lie in state from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
Private graveside services will be held at Scranton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To view Marvin's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.