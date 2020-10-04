Marvin Gene Hansford, 82, of Topeka, passed away on September 29, 2020, in Topeka.
He was born in Topeka, May 16, 1938, son of Terry and Viola Hansford.
Marvin worked as a mechanic for Dupont and Goodyear.
In 1956, Marvin married Julia Atchison, they were married for 39 years.
Marvin enjoyed family, coaching baseball, racing motorcycles and cars. Marvin and his sister Ora Mae were very close, raising their families on adjoining farms.
Marvin was a father figure to everyone. He was a good ol' country boy.
Marvin is survived by his loving children, Vickie (Robert) Earwood, Sheryl Hansford, Mike Hansford, David (Rita) Hansford, Debbie Hansford, and Marvin Hansford, Jr.; 18 grand-children; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Rodenback; nephews, Ray Moritz, Shane Moritz, and Vince Bateman; many more nephews and nieces; and wife, Shirley Vignary Hansford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Viola Hansford; brothers, Clarence, Harland, Richard, and Clifford Hansford; sisters, Mary Rinn, and Ora Bateman; and niece Naomi Moritz.
Marvin and Judy are on a long awaited motorcycle ride together.
For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
