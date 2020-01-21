Home

Marvin Harold "Doc" Wilson

Marvin Harold "Doc" Wilson Obituary
Marvin Harold "Doc" Wilson Marvin Harold (Doc) Wilson, 81, passed into his eternal life with his Lord and Savior Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Health Care Resort in Topeka, Kansas surrounded by loving family. He was born July 2, 1938 in Ottawa, KS, the son of Charles Christopher and Wilmenta Mae (Reese) Wilson.

A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS.

Visitation with family will precede the service at 9:30 A.M. at Topeka Bible Church.

Private graveside service will be held at Newbury Cemetery, Paxico, KS at a later time.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial Contributions honoring Marvin can be found in the full obituary at www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
