Marvin Joseph Winkler Marvin Joseph Winkler, 84, of Seneca, KS died at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Viewing will be open to the public on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca. A private family funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, KS 66538. www.popkessmortuaries.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020