Melvern--Marvin W. Irey, 79, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on October 4, 1940 on the family farm near Melvern, Kansas, the oldest son of William and Effie Schultze Irey.
Marvin grew up in Melvern and graduated from the Melvern Schools. He had lived in Topeka since 1962.
Marvin taught in the Topeka Public Schools, was a Counselor for 38 years at the Kaw Valley Vo-Tech and taught Industrial Arts at the Topeka Women's Prison. He was also a Master Finish Carpenter. He was a Mason of Melvern Lodge #22 and the Scottish Rite in Topeka. He was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church.
On June 13, 2004, Marvin was married to Tricia Sexton in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Tricia, of the home; a daughter, Sarah Hill of Blue Springs, Missouri; his two brothers, Jim (Linda) Irey of Melvern and Jerry Irey of Topeka; three grandsons, Christian Goods, Collin Goods and Connor Hill; three great-grandchildren, Avery Goods, London Goods and Isabella Goods; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Marvin will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 15 at the Melvern United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Friday at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marvin Irey Memorial Fund (to be designated later for scholarships and Marvin's interests, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home. Masks will be attendees' personal choice. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.