Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Beach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Alice Beach Obituary
Mary Alice Beach Mary Alice Beach, 92, of Lenexa, KS passed away on February 27th, 2019. She was born on January 27th, 1927 in Danville, PA to Charles and Margaret Bailey. Mary Alice had a lifelong love of music, nursing, traveling and her family. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son John. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Miller and son, Bob Beach; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at 2PM on Sunday, March 17th at Lakeview Village, 14001 W. 92nd, Lenexa, KS 66215 in the Southridge Building (5th Floor) at the Tree Top Activity Center. Memorial donations in Mary Alice's name may be made to Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park St, Lenexa, KS 66215.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.