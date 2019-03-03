|
Mary Alice Beach Mary Alice Beach, 92, of Lenexa, KS passed away on February 27th, 2019. She was born on January 27th, 1927 in Danville, PA to Charles and Margaret Bailey. Mary Alice had a lifelong love of music, nursing, traveling and her family. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son John. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Miller and son, Bob Beach; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at 2PM on Sunday, March 17th at Lakeview Village, 14001 W. 92nd, Lenexa, KS 66215 in the Southridge Building (5th Floor) at the Tree Top Activity Center. Memorial donations in Mary Alice's name may be made to Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park St, Lenexa, KS 66215.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019