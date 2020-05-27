|
Mary Alice Berry-Oesterhaus Mary Alice Berry-Oesterhaus, 90, Topeka, KS, formerly of Dwight, KS, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Dwight Cemetery. Mrs. Oesterhaus will lie in state from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Junction City. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Dwight United Methodist Church or to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Red Carpet Services.
Mary was born December 4, 1929 in Geary County the fourth child of George H. and Mary Ellen (Hively) Berry.
Mary graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1947. On December 22, 1947, she married Clyde William Oesterhaus in Junction City. Clyde and Mary farmed near Dwight until 2004. Mary moved to Topeka in 2005. Mary was a life-long member of the Dwight United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Church Women where she held many leadership positions. Mary loved reading, utilizing the mail-a book services at the farm and later the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Red Carpet Services while living in Topeka. She also enjoyed gardening and canning.
Survivors include her four children, Clyde Oesterhaus, Jr. (Laura) of Dwight, KS, Connie Oesterhaus and Pamela Oesterhaus both of Topeka, KS and Reginald Oesterhaus (Sheli) of Clay Center, KS; two grandchildren and three-great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her siblings Ellen Moler, Clara Branstetter, Verda Champ, Lois Wilson and Cecil Berry.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020