|
|
Mary Alice (Vargas) Dominguez Mary Alice (Vargas) Dominguez, 84, of Topeka, died November 7, 2019 after a long illness at home. She was born June 14, 1935 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Francisco Vargas Sr. and Marie Vargas. She married Steven Dominguez on November 9, 1957 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives.
She graduated from Our Lady of Guadalupe Grade School and Hayden Catholic High School. Alice also graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and from Wichita State University with a Master of Arts Degree in Education. She was a school teacher for over 30 years and taught at Most Pure Heart of Mary, Lowman Hill, Maude Bishop, Highland Park North, and McClure elementary schools. She also taught at Hayden High School, Wichita schools and at Rolla elementary school in Rolla, Missouri and very much enjoyed the teaching profession. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International the Gamma Kappa Chapter which is an honorary organization of women educators. Alice was also a member of the KNEA and the NEA.
Her hobbies included reading, watching on television her favorite major league baseball team the New York Yankees, the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Alice and her husband were fortunate to travel extensively to Europe, the Carribean, Mexico and the western and eastern coasts of the United States. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She and her husband enjoyed annual trips to Worlds of Fun with their nieces and nephews who were a very important part of their lives.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Steven Dominguez, a brother Tony (Linda) Vargas Sr., sisters Mary Mosquera and Rose Ramos and many nephews, nieces and her in-law family.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her grandfather Tomas, brother Frank Vargas Jr., and sisters Stella Vargas Florez and Maria Luisa Vargas.
Alice will lie in state on Tuesday, November 12th, at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and a rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Hayden Catholic High School or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019