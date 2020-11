In Loving Memory Of

Mary Alice (Vargas) Dominguez

June 14, 1935 - November 7, 2019

One year ago God took you away but we still miss and hold you dearly in our hearts.

It is difficult living without you but we will continue always living with our memories of you.

Always our love and prayers

Dominguez and Vargas families.

