Mary Alice ParmleyMary Alice Rees Parmley was a disciple for Christ; she joined the Lord on June 14, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. An online celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, July 25 at www.llumc.org/maryalice
at 10:30 a.m. CST.
Mary Alice and her identical twin, Anna Belle, were born on January 21, 1926 in Marion, Kansas, the daughters of Annabel Allen Rees and Perceval Norris Rees.
Mary Alice graduated from Marion High School in 1943, earned a Bachelor in Education from Emporia State College in 1947, and a Master in Education from Washburn University in 1969. Mary Alice taught elementary school for 45 years in Kansas. She won "Teacher of the Year" in 1988 by the Topeka Public Schools for her devotion and dedication to the students in Topeka and her commitment to quality teaching.
Mary Alice always said, "There was never a doubt what I wanted to do with my life." Her love to teach is known to many and her caring teaching style is revered by everyone who knew her, especially by student teachers and students she taught through the years. She inspired love, joy, and hope; and she led by example.
She married her darling, Roland Clayton Parmley, on June 19, 1949 in Marion. Their love was always a reminder of the goodness and joy of married life, community giving, and the Christian promises from doing God's work on earth. Mary Alice and Roland were founding members of Crestview United Methodist Church in Topeka.
After her retirement, Mary Alice became a published poet and children's book author. She focused her writing on nature's beauty and the Christian promises realized from doing God's work. Enjoy Mrs. Parmley Books at www.mrsparmley.com
.
Her students and her daughter, Mary Ann, inspired her writing and her deep interest to support children's education programs. She enjoyed being a storyteller and a reading specialist. She served on many state and local education committees, officer for Alpha Delta Kappa, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, volunteer to conserve the beauty and integrity of the Kansas Flint Hills, United Methodist Women member, and gave community talks about the importance of nature in one's life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Clayton Parmley (2004) and five siblings: Fred, Dick, and Leta Rees; Robert an infant; and Anna Belle Rees Baker, her beloved twin.
She is survived by her loving daughter and devoted son-in-law (Mary Ann and David Siller) of Dallas, Texas. They were bright lights in her life. The three together with Roland held a special bond that is everlasting.
Mary Alice believed every child was a unique individual worthy of her respect and love. With this thought, memorial contributions may be given to Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 S.W. Eveningside Drive, Topeka, Kansas 66614, or to Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas 75220 for their children's programs.
Interment of her ashes will be in Marion, Kansas. You may reach Mary Ann and David at dmasiller@sbcglobal.net. Mary Alice Rees Parmley