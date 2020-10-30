1/
Mary Ann Doud
1931 - 2020
Mary Ann Doud, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Plaza West Care Home. Mary was born March 30, 1931 in Topeka the daughter of Milton and Flossie (Brown) Mitchell. She married Robert Doud August 30, 1947 in Topeka. He preceded her in death January 1, 1986. Mary was preceded in death by a son, Michael B. Doud in 2003 and a sister, Katherine McKnight. Mary is survived by four sons, David (Dottie Myrick) Doud, Robert (Barbara Jean) Doud, Lonnie (Maila) Doud and Timothy (Frannie) Doud; a daughter, Diane E. (Tony) Belletto; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Mary enjoyed quilting and sewing, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
the Rochester Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss love to all of your family❤
Patsy Belletto
October 29, 2020
Diane I am so very sorry for your loss. I always will remember your mom as a hard working loving woman . Hugs to you at this difficult time. Love you.
Kathie Slater
Friend
