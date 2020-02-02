Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Mary Gonzales
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Gonzales


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Gonzales Obituary
Mary Ann Gonzales Mary Ann Gonzales, age 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Brookside Care Home in Overbrook, KS. Mary Ann was born November 14, 1932 in Maple Hill, KS the daughter of Leonard Bolin and Mary (Miller) Bolin. Mary Ann graduated from St. Mary's High School. She worked at the Topeka V.A. Hospital in the lab for many years. Mary Ann was a former member of the Seaman Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and was a former member of TOPS. Mary Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lynne Holly. She is survived by three sons, Jim (Barbara) Wells of Clarksville, Tennessee, Louis Alan Gonzales of Jacksonville, Florida, Mark Anthony Gonzales of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Leigh Ann Ives of Topeka; a sister, Suzie Baldwin of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Jennifer Whitt, along with seven other grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Funeral services are Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -