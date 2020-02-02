|
|
Mary Ann Gonzales Mary Ann Gonzales, age 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Brookside Care Home in Overbrook, KS. Mary Ann was born November 14, 1932 in Maple Hill, KS the daughter of Leonard Bolin and Mary (Miller) Bolin. Mary Ann graduated from St. Mary's High School. She worked at the Topeka V.A. Hospital in the lab for many years. Mary Ann was a former member of the Seaman Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and was a former member of TOPS. Mary Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lynne Holly. She is survived by three sons, Jim (Barbara) Wells of Clarksville, Tennessee, Louis Alan Gonzales of Jacksonville, Florida, Mark Anthony Gonzales of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Leigh Ann Ives of Topeka; a sister, Suzie Baldwin of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Jennifer Whitt, along with seven other grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Funeral services are Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020