Mary Ann Goodrich Lyndon--Mary Ann Goodrich, 85, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. She was born on October 1, 1934 on the family farm near Melvern, Kansas, the daughter of Harold C. and Sarah (Smith) Shelinbarger.
Mary Ann graduated from Melvern High School in 1953, then attended Topeka Beauty School. She owned and operated the Bluebird Beauty Salon in Lyndon until 1967. She had resided near Lyndon for over 56 years. She was a member for over 50 years of the Lyndon United Methodist Church, where she faithfully worshipped almost every Sunday. She was a member of the Lyndon United Methodist Women, EHU and the 75 club. Her favorite hobby was sewing . She enjoyed her weekly bible study and working for the after school program at her church.
On April 15, 1963, Mary Ann was married to Merril Goodrich at the United Methodist Church in Lyndon.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sarah; a brother, Paul Shelinbarger; and a sister, Erma Jean Shelinbarger.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Merril of the home; her daughter, Marla (David) Beers of Wakarusa; her two sons, Mark (Tammy) Goodrich of Melvern and Matt (Angie) Goodrich of Berryton; her four grandchildren, Zackary (December) Goodrich, Zavery, Zarin and Samantha Goodrich; a great-grandson, Colt; and her brother, Carl Shelinbarger of Melvern.
Funeral services for Mary Ann will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 17 at the Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Waverly Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Wednesday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lyndon United Methodist Church (for the preschool or the after school kids), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019