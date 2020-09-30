Mary Ann Grant, 93, of Topeka, passed away on September 25, 2020.
She was born in Junction City, Kansas, on January 17, 1927, the daughter of James and Rachel Bundy.
On September 2, 1950, Mary Ann married George Grant in Jacksonville, Florida.
MaryAnn retired from the State of Kansas, where she worked in the Department of Food Service and Lodging. She was then employed by AT&T, working as a Communications Specialist until her retirement.
She and her husband George owned M&G Products and Sunflower Trading in Lyndon, Kansas, specializing in Kansas souvenirs.
Mary Ann was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, unit 68.
Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, going to bingo, playing golf, traveling, and going on cruises. She had a great sense of humor and a hard work ethic.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Allyson (Mike) Morand of Texas, Carla (Wayne) Ervin of Oklahoma, Teri Grant of Kansas, Chris (Allan) Santy of New Hampshire, Greg (Retia) Grant of Kansas, Mary Beth (Ray) King of Kansas, and son-in-law Terry Nine of West Virginia; sister, Betsey Printy; brother, Jerry Bundy; 18 grandchildren; 24great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Grant; daughter, Jeri Nine; grandson, Robert Koch; brothers, Carl and James Bundy; and sister, Helen Bundy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Junior Blues Special Olympics
.
A visitation will be from 6:00pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Friday, October 2, at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
To leave a message for the family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
.