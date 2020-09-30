1/1
Mary Ann Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Grant, 93, of Topeka, passed away on September 25, 2020.

She was born in Junction City, Kansas, on January 17, 1927, the daughter of James and Rachel Bundy.

On September 2, 1950, Mary Ann married George Grant in Jacksonville, Florida.

MaryAnn retired from the State of Kansas, where she worked in the Department of Food Service and Lodging. She was then employed by AT&T, working as a Communications Specialist until her retirement.

She and her husband George owned M&G Products and Sunflower Trading in Lyndon, Kansas, specializing in Kansas souvenirs.

Mary Ann was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, unit 68.

Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, going to bingo, playing golf, traveling, and going on cruises. She had a great sense of humor and a hard work ethic.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Allyson (Mike) Morand of Texas, Carla (Wayne) Ervin of Oklahoma, Teri Grant of Kansas, Chris (Allan) Santy of New Hampshire, Greg (Retia) Grant of Kansas, Mary Beth (Ray) King of Kansas, and son-in-law Terry Nine of West Virginia; sister, Betsey Printy; brother, Jerry Bundy; 18 grandchildren; 24great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Grant; daughter, Jeri Nine; grandson, Robert Koch; brothers, Carl and James Bundy; and sister, Helen Bundy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Junior Blues Special Olympics.

A visitation will be from 6:00pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Friday, October 2, at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

To leave a message for the family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved