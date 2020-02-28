Home

Mary Ann Hall Obituary
Mary Ann Hall Mary Ann Hall, 77, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mary Ann lived for her husband, children and grandchildren and she loved flowers.

The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, NW 46th and Green Hills Road. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Mary Ann's full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition and is online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
