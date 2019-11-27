Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5973 SW 25th Street
Topeka, KS
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5973 SW 25th Street
Topeka, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5973 SW 25th Street
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Heit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Heit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Heit Obituary
Mary Ann Heit Mary Ann Heit, 80, Raymore, Missouri, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.

Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the church with inurnment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

For Mary's full obituary and to send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -