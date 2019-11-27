|
Mary Ann Heit Mary Ann Heit, 80, Raymore, Missouri, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the church with inurnment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
For Mary's full obituary and to send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019