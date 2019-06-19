|
Mary Ann Lambrecht Mary Ann Lambrecht, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019.
Mary Ann was born February 16, 1934, in Topeka to Michael and Agnes Beitzinger Kamer. She was a 1952 graduate of Hayden High School. On May 7, 1955, Mary Ann and Edward Lambrecht were united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They enjoyed over 58 years together prior to his death in 2014.
Mary Ann was the consummate homemaker, an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful cook, canning the produce from Ed's garden. The couple were a safe haven for the neighborhood children who would stop in every day for a piece of candy and a visit. Mary Ann volunteered at Holy Name Grade School and served as a lector and Minister of the Eucharist at church and also to the homebound. Mary Ann was talented and loving and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Steve Lambrecht (Shari) Tecumseh KS, Karen Kirchgraber (Fred) Jefferson LA, Janine Easterling (Mike) Carbondale KS and Rene Smith (Jimmie) Topeka; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Zoellner, O'Fallon MO, Jim Kamer (Kristi) Apopka FL and Kathy Faught (Don) Naples FL. Mary Ann was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Elaine and her siblings, Michael Kamer, Jr. and Theresa Berberick.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Friday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mater Dei Parish or to the for research, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019