Mary Ann Peel

Mary Ann Peel Obituary
Mary Ann Peel Mary Ann Peel died on November 23, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on August 24, 1931, in Topeka, Kansas, to Henry and Corrine (Fowler) Bromich. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1949, attended Kansas State University and served as chapter treasurer of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She and Joe Peel were married on the island of Oahu in 1953 and went on to live in Kansas, Illinois and Virginia during their 64 years of marriage. Mary Ann enjoyed baking for her family and friends, creating needle arts, playing card games, and doing puzzles. She was an avid golfer and sports fan cheering on Kansas State as well as the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Corinne Bromich, sister Althea Leistikow, and beloved husband Joe Peel. She is survived by son Bill Peel (Melanie), daughter Barb Pletsch (Joe), grandchildren Megan Barag (Aaron), Emily Peel, Kyle Pletsch, Jacob Pletsch, and great grandson Henry Barag; brother Bud Bromich (Judy), sister Sandy Wittmer, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mary Ann's life is being planned for the spring of 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joe.

In lieu of flowers, the Peel and Pletsch families would appreciate any donations in Mary Ann Peel's name to the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
