Mary Ann Perkins Dixon Watts
Mary Ann Perkins Dixon Watts, 73, Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
JUL
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

