Mary Ann (Brazda) Phillips Denison - Mary Ann (Brazda) Phillips, 56, of Denison, KS peacefully passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 23, 1963 in Dodge City, KS the daughter of Edward and Ann (Schuetz) Brazda.
Mary grew up in Topeka and graduated from Shawnee Heights in 1982. She was office manager at Boyett Sales and Service in Holton. She worked for over 21 years as the Auto Deputy at the Jackson County Treasures office.
She was involved in many organizations such as 4-H, Denison City Park, Valley Falls Saddle Club, many Jackson Heights Organizations and she was also a member of the Denison Bible Church. Most of all she enjoyed spending time on the family farm with her husband, mother, kids and grandkids.
Mary was united in marriage to Ryan E. Phillips at the First Baptist Church in Holton, KS. They shared over 17 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband Ryan of the home; her mother, Ann Brazda of Denison, KS; 3 children, Travis Holt (Jessica) of Ellsworth, KS, Trevor Holt (Jerica) of Denison, KS and 1 daughter, Shelby Phillips of Denison, KS; 1 brother Mike Brazda of Kansas City, KS; 2 grandchildren, Rylee & Tucker and many other loved ones.
Mary was preceded in death by her father Edward Brazda.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Denison Bible Church in Denison, KS. Burial will follow at the South Denison Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:30-7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Mary Phillips Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. 270, Holton, KS 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019