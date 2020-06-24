Mary Ann Scheck
Mary Ann Scheck, 87, of Topeka, KS died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

She was born September 7, 1932 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Albert and Helen (Schlitter) Raynor

Mary was a member of Mater Dei Holy Name Parish. She enjoyed rooting on her KU Jayhawks and in her younger years was an avid bowler

She married Andrew F. Scheck on September 8, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Daniel) Conley, Annette (Charles) Lopez, Andy Scheck, Cris (Hollis Smith) Carter and a sister, Carol Blankenship. Eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive. Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Diane Scheck and four siblings, Helen Marie Rusher, Bernice Freeman, Bob Raynor and Janette Schofield.

Mary Ann will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Mater Dei Holy Name Parish sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
