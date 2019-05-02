|
Mary Ann Schrick Mary Ann Schrick, 92, of Nortonville, KS, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Village Villa Nursing Home, Nortonville, KS.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church with visitation following until 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Atchison County Rural Fire District #2 or Atchison County EMS and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home who is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Mary Ann married Herman Schrick on November 15, 1944 at the St.Louis Catholic Church in Good Intent. He preceded her in death in 1993. Survivors include two daughters, Judy Cody (RJ Corneilson) Topeka, KS, Nancy Marlatt, Effingham, KS, a sister Dorothy Craig, Wellington, KS, two grandchildren, Christina Hunt (Timmy Atkins), Tracy (Dennis) Redding, three great grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) Hunt, Macon (Shane) Paulo, Morgan (Eric) Vincent, two great great grandchildren, Arina Jo Vincent, Emberlynn May Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Jim Schrick, a sister, Margaret Hiebsch.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019