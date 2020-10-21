Mary Ann Short, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.Mary Ann was born to Walter and Mary Schultz June 20, 1939, in Emporia, Kansas. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. She married Richard Short in 1958; they later divorced. Mary Ann was a dispatcher for local ambulance services for many years. She was then employed in the business office at Lincoln Center OBGYN, retiring after more than 30 years of service. In recent years she worked part time at Macfee Refinishing. Mary Ann volunteered at Corita's Corner Sandwich Ministry until the time of her death. Her favorite things were her flower garden, feeding the local wildlife in her backyard, and spending time with family and friends.Mary Ann is survived by children, Steven (Janice) Short, Kevin (Sandy) Short, Lori "Guss" Short, all of Topeka, and Lisa (Dan) Zeller and daughter-in-law, Jacque Henne of Paxico, Kansas. She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Jeff, grandsons, Lucas Short and Robbie Zick Short, brother, Warren Schultz and nephew, Daniel Schultz. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and beloved cat, Charlie.At Mary Ann's request, cremation has taken place. A parish rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, 10th and Clay Street, where family will greet friends until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24 at the Church and will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Masks and social distancing will be required at the Church. Private inurnment will follow.Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, Topeka Rescue Mission, or Mater Dei Catholic Parish, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to