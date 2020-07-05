Mary Anne Langdon, 88, of Topeka, KS, passed away June 29, 2020.
Mary Anne will lie in state from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka next to her eternal companion, Lawrence. Due to Covid-19 those in attendance are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Family History /Family Search of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Instructions for donating and to view a full obituary or to leave a special message for Mary Anne's family online, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com
