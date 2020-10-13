Mary Anne Renyer Weaver, youngest of seven children born to Adam and Rachel Farrell Renyer passed away peacefully at 99 years of age, at Presbyterian Manor, Sunday, October 11, 2020.Mary Anne was born June 25, 1921, in Topeka, Kansas and raised on a small family farm near Berryton, Kansas. Later the family moved to the Oakland community in Topeka where she graduated from Capitol Catholic High School in 1939. She always loved nature and enjoyed gardening, writing poetry and participating in church activities. Mary Anne married John Arthur Weaver June 25, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The couple were blessed with seven children.Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, all of her six siblings, Joe, Mildred, Curt, Lorene, Hugh, Helen and her husband, John on February 20, 2006. Their oldest son, Cpl. John Forrest Weaver was killed in action in Viet Nam in 1969.Surviving are five sons, Jim (Colleen), Greg (Deborah), Patrick (Barbara), Mark (Kim) and Paul; one daughter, Mary Lisa Weaver all of Topeka; twelve grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church followed by the rosary at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to The Fatima Center, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to