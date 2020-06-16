Mary Belle Ross Mary Belle (Akers) Ross, 94, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery. Social distance is required. Masks recommended.
Full obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.