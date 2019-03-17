Home

Mary Beth Bero Obituary
Mary Beth Bero Mary Beth (Nash) Bero, 80, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. The family will greet friends and hour prior. Private entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
